August 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Workers dismount a Soviet emblem from the shield of the 'Motherland' monument at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 Investigators examine a damaged building in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia. Ukrainian drones again targeted Moscow and its surroundings, the Russian military reported.
3 A traditional gate is seen inundated by flood waters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, China.
4 A man looks at a damaged car following heavy rains in Fangshan district in Beijing, China.

