Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 10, 2022
August 10, 2022 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Rohingya refugee children make their way during monsoon rainfall in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
2
An election presiding officer sleeps next to ballot boxes as he waits to return all electoral materials following Kenya's general election at the tallying center in Kilgoris.
3
Anhelina looks through a shrapnel hole in a fence after a recent Russian military strike in Mykolaiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv.
4
A swarm of mayflies insects flies by a boat over the surface of the River Danube after sunset in Szentendre, north of Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 9, 2022.
Load more
August 10, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 9, 2022
Day in Photos
August 8, 2022
Day in Photos
August 7, 2022
Day in Photos
August 5, 2022
Day in Photos
August 4, 2022
Day in Photos
August 3, 2022
Day in Photos
August 2, 2022
Day in Photos
August 1, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG