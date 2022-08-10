Accessibility links

August 10, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Rohingya refugee children make their way during monsoon rainfall in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
An election presiding officer sleeps next to ballot boxes as he waits to return all electoral materials following Kenya&#39;s general election at the tallying center in Kilgoris.
Anhelina looks through a shrapnel hole in a fence after a recent Russian military strike in Mykolaiv as Russia&#39;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv.
A swarm of mayflies insects flies by a boat over the surface of the River Danube after sunset in Szentendre, north of Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 9, 2022.
