Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 10, 2023
August 10, 2023 2:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Migrants of African origin are crammed on board of a small boat as Tunisian coast guards prepare to transfer them onto their vessel at sea between Tunisia and Italy.
2
A migrant walks back to his makeshift camp at sunrise after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Sangatte, near Calais, France.
3
Guests watch a live broadcast from inside Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane
Unity 22
, showing space tourists Anastatia Mayers, 18, and her mother Keisha Schahaff, rear, at Spaceport America, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
4
Cows are seen at a cattle shed partly submerged by typhoon Khanun in Daegu, South Korea.
August 10, 2023
