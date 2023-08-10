Accessibility links

August 10, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Migrants of African origin are crammed on board of a small boat as Tunisian coast guards prepare to transfer them onto their vessel at sea between Tunisia and Italy.
2 A migrant walks back to his makeshift camp at sunrise after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Sangatte, near Calais, France.
3 Guests watch a live broadcast from inside Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane Unity 22, showing space tourists Anastatia Mayers, 18, and her mother Keisha Schahaff, rear, at Spaceport America, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. 
4 Cows are seen at a cattle shed partly submerged by typhoon Khanun in Daegu, South Korea.

