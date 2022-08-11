Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 11, 2022
August 11, 2022 2:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat during a rescue operation by Spanish NGO Open Arms south of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean Sea.
2
Palestinian girls react during the funeral of 11-year-old Layan al-Shaer in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. Al-Shaer died of her wounds after she was injured in last week's Israeli airstrikes.
3
A child falls asleep as his father plays a pocket trumpet during a demonstration demanding more money for social programs that support unemployed people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 10, 2022.
4
A priest prays for unidentified civilians killed by Russian troops, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Load more
August 11, 2022
