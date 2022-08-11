Accessibility links

August 11, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat during a rescue operation by Spanish NGO Open Arms south of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean Sea.
Palestinian girls react during the funeral of 11-year-old Layan al-Shaer in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. Al-Shaer&nbsp;died of her wounds after she was injured in last week&#39;s Israeli airstrikes.
A child falls asleep as his father plays a pocket trumpet during a demonstration demanding more money for social programs that support unemployed people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 10, 2022.
A priest prays for unidentified civilians killed by Russian troops, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
