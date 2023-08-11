Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 2:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
A woman sits next to a man along a flooded street following monsoon rains in Bago township, in the Bago region of Myanmar.
A man rides a tricycle loaded with bicycles on a street in Beijing.
Malaysia's Faizal Saari is in the air as he hits the ball past Korea's Hyeongjin Kim during the first semifinal men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match between Malaysia and Korea in Chennai, India.
August 11, 2023
52 Documentary
