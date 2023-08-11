Accessibility links

August 11, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Sweden&#39;s Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women&#39;s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
A woman sits next to a man along a flooded street following monsoon rains in Bago township, in the Bago region of Myanmar.
A man rides a tricycle loaded with bicycles on a street in Beijing.
Malaysia&#39;s Faizal Saari is in the air as he hits the ball past Korea&#39;s Hyeongjin Kim during the first semifinal men&#39;s Asian Champions Trophy hockey match between Malaysia and Korea in Chennai, India.
