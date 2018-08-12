Accessibility links
VOA Newscasts
Day in Photos
August 12, 2018
August 12, 2018 1:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A diver explores the wreckage of an American bombardier fighter plane from the Second World War, the Lockheed P-38G Lightning, at 38 meters of depth, off the coast of La Ciotat, southern France.
Flamingos move around a pen at Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kms from Malaga, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018, during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks.
The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to touch the Sun, from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
Parker Solar Probe is humanity’s first-ever mission into a part of the Sun’s atmosphere called the corona. It will directly explore solar processes that are key to understanding and forecasting space weather events that can impact life on Earth.
