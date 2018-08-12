Accessibility links

August 12, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A diver explores the wreckage of an American bombardier fighter plane from the Second World War, the Lockheed P-38G Lightning, at 38 meters of depth, off the coast of La Ciotat, southern France.
2 Flamingos move around a pen at Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kms from Malaga, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018, during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks.
3 The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to touch the Sun, from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
4 Parker Solar Probe is humanity’s first-ever mission into a part of the Sun’s atmosphere called the corona. It will directly explore solar processes that are key to understanding and forecasting space weather events that can impact life on Earth.

