August 13, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This aerial picture shows a giant roll of more than 2500 laminated postcards displayed for an exhibit test of an action against climate change, in the Aletsch Glacier near the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps.
A flying pig entertains crowds at the Queensland Royal Exhibition Show, known locally as the EKKA, in Brisbane, Australia.
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, Spain, Aug. 12, 2018.
People whose names were left out in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft fill up forms to file appeals near a NRC center on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam state, India. A draft list of citizens in Assam, released in July, put nearly 4 million people on edge to prove their Indian nationality.
