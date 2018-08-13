Accessibility links
August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018 2:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This aerial picture shows a giant roll of more than 2500 laminated postcards displayed for an exhibit test of an action against climate change, in the Aletsch Glacier near the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps.
2
A flying pig entertains crowds at the Queensland Royal Exhibition Show, known locally as the EKKA, in Brisbane, Australia.
3
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, Spain, Aug. 12, 2018.
4
People whose names were left out in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft fill up forms to file appeals near a NRC center on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam state, India. A draft list of citizens in Assam, released in July, put nearly 4 million people on edge to prove their Indian nationality.
