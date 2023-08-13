Accessibility links

August 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Riders compete during the BMX Racing men&#39;s elite final of the UCI World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain.
A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession of goddess Sheetla Mata, in Chandigarh, India.
England's Rachel Daly is fouled by Colombia's Ana Guzman during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 12, 2023.
People visit a building made entirely from cardboard boxes designed by French artist Olivier Grossetete, which forms part of the Novum Summer Festival in Newcastle, Britain, Aug. 12, 2023.
