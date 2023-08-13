Accessibility links
August 13, 2023
August 13, 2023 1:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Riders compete during the BMX Racing men's elite final of the UCI World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain.
2
A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession of goddess Sheetla Mata, in Chandigarh, India.
3
England's Rachel Daly is fouled by Colombia's Ana Guzman during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 12, 2023.
4
People visit a building made entirely from cardboard boxes designed by French artist Olivier Grossetete, which forms part of the Novum Summer Festival in Newcastle, Britain, Aug. 12, 2023.
