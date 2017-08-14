Accessibility links

August 14, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This handout picture released by Society 4 Climate Chnage Communication Sierra Leone, shows flooded streets in Regent near Freetown.
Indonesians wear red and white T-shirts and hats during a parade in Bali, Indonesia.
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, wait to perform during the celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Ajmer, India.
A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.
