August 14, 2018
August 14, 2018 2:50 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman takes a picture of a statue of a child wearing what appears to be a hazardous material suit in Fukushima, Japan.
2
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. A 50-meter-high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several supports, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it onto the roofs of warehouses and other buildings, plunging huge slabs of reinforced concrete into a riverbed. At least 35 probably died, Italy’s ANSA news agency said citing fire brigade sources, while the official body count remained at about 20.
3
A newly born endangered Silvery Gibbon baby is held by its mother Alangalang at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic.
4
Men exercise in a public gym as the sun sets at the Victoria beach in Cadiz, Spain, Aug. 13, 2018.
