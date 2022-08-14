Accessibility links

August 14, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Germany's Kim Bui competes during the women's uneven bars final artistic gymnastics event of the European Championships in Munich, Germany.
2 Romania's David Popovici competes during the men's 200m freestyle semi-final 1 at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy.
3 A Sudanese boy carries a snake as demonstrators rally outside the Al-Sadaka hall in the capital Khartoum during a meeting of "The Call of Sudan's People" political initiative.
4 Men fish in the fog at sunrise on the Ladoga Lake near Zaporozhskoye village, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of St. Petersburg, Russia.

