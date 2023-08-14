Accessibility links

August 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track is seen washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state, India. 
2 Lava flows from the Mt Etna volcano as seen from Southeast Crater, in Nicolosi, Sicily, Italy.
3 Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall destroyed during a Russian military strike in Odesa, Ukraine.
4 Destroyed homes and cars are seen, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. 

