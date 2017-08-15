Accessibility links

August 15, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Indian girls wearing tricolor bangles practice during Independence Day celebrations in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad.
1

Japan&#39;s Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko bow at an altar for the war dead during a memorial ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of Japan&#39;s surrender in World War II, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo.
2

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen on small screens as participants listen to his speech during a ceremony to celebrate Korean Liberation Day at Seong Cultural Center in Seoul.
3

A woman is arrested by police near Trump Tower during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, Aug. 14, 2017.
4

