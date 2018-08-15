Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018 2:25 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Cars and trucks are left on a section of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy. A bridge on a main highway linking Italy with France collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa during a sudden, violent storm, sending vehicles plunging 90 meters (nearly 300 feet) into a heap of rubble below.
2
Catholic Agency For Overseas Development's (CAFOD) Sister Clara from Zambia walks through shoes displayed outside Westminster Cathedral in central London to promote Pope Francis' refugee campaign. The campaign is calling for world leaders to back global agreements aimed at assisting refugees and migrants.
3
A member of ASC Tornados, the motorcycle display team of the Indian army, performs a stunt during Indian Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore.
4
Anarita Mihilli is being held by her mother as she kisses the gold plated cross in the church of the Black Madonna, during the feast of Assumption in the village of Letnica, Kosovo.
August 15, 2018
