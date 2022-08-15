Accessibility links

August 15, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Supporters of Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto celebrate his victory over opposition leader Raila Odinga in Eldoret, Kenya.
2 A Taliban fighter mans his weapon during celebrations one year after the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, Kabul, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3 Belgium's Lisa Ingenito competes in the Mixed Artistic Swimming duet technical final, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome.
4 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honor before addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark countrys Independence Day in New Delhi.

