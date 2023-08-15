Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 15, 2023
August 15, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People participate in a traditional religious forgiveness of Notre-Dame de la Clarte on the feast day of the Assumption of Mary in Perros-Guirec, France.
2
People protest in Parliament Square at the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in London.
3
A supporter places roses and a photo of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis near the entrance of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results.
4
The state of Georgia's former lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, leaves the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse after testifying before a grand jury by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results, in Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2023.
Load more
August 15, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG