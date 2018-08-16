Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018 2:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A boy walks on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan.
2
Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi, India.
3
A 1,800 square meters flower carpet is seen at Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium. More than 500,000 flowers were used to create the Latin American theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico."
4
Members of Paraguayan Army's Special Forces Cavalry, one of them with a snake around his neck, walk in front of Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez (not pictured) during a military parade in Asuncion, Aug. 15, 2018.
August 16, 2018
