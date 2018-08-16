Accessibility links

August 16, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A boy walks on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan.
Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi, India.
A 1,800 square meters flower carpet is seen at Brussels&#39; Grand Place, Belgium. More than 500,000 flowers were used to create the Latin American theme &quot;Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico.&quot;
Members of Paraguayan Army&#39;s Special Forces Cavalry, one of them with a snake around his neck, walk in front of Paraguay&#39;s new President Mario Abdo Benitez (not pictured) during a military parade in Asuncion, Aug. 15, 2018.
