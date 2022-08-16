Accessibility links

August 16, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, arrives prior to delivering an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election.
Fishing boats head out to sea on the first day of the fishing season in Yangjiang, in China's southern Guangdong province.
An employee looks through the debris of a destroyed French sporting goods retailer, Intersport, at a shopping mall in Bucha, Kyiv region, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama offers prayers during his visit at the Shah-e-Hamdan mosque at Shey village in Leh, India.
