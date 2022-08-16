Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 16, 2022
August 16, 2022 2:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, arrives prior to delivering an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election.
2
Fishing boats head out to sea on the first day of the fishing season in Yangjiang, in China's southern Guangdong province.
3
An employee looks through the debris of a destroyed French sporting goods retailer, Intersport, at a shopping mall in Bucha, Kyiv region, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
4
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama offers prayers during his visit at the Shah-e-Hamdan mosque at Shey village in Leh, India.
August 16, 2022
