August 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A devotee walks past a gate of a Parsi fire temple in Mumbai, India.
2 Migrants arrive in Dungeness, Britain. Dozens of men, women and children were brought ashore on the southern coast of England, tired but relieved to be on land after making the risky sea crossing from France in rubber dinghies.
3 People take a man who was shot in the head during violent gang clashes, to a hospital in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 15, 2023.
4 A road near the Saji River collapsed in Tottori, Japan, after Typhoon Lan hit the region, as shown in this photo taken by Kyodo.

