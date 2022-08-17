Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 17, 2022
August 17, 2022 2:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A funeral worker installs a cross with a number plate on the grave of an unidentified civilian killed by Russian troops during the Russian occupation in Bucha near Kyiv, Ukraine. Twenty-one unidentified bodies exhumed from a mass grave were buried in Bucha on Wednesday.
2
Artist Ciaran Gallagher finishes his mural depicting Britain's Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak and British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, by painting Larry the cat, in the city center of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
3
Netherlands' Emma Oosterwegel reacts after falling and not finishing her heat in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles, at the 2022 European Championships, in Munich, Germany.
4
Men rest on a boat in the overflowed Ganges River under the Shastri Bridge in Allahabad, India, as water levels of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers rose following monsoon rainfalls.
Load more
August 17, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 16, 2022
Day in Photos
August 15, 2022
Day in Photos
August 14, 2022
Day in Photos
August 12, 2022
Day in Photos
August 11, 2022
Day in Photos
August 10, 2022
Day in Photos
August 9, 2022
Day in Photos
August 8, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG