August 17, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A funeral worker installs a cross with a number plate on the grave of an unidentified civilian killed by Russian troops during the Russian occupation in Bucha near Kyiv, Ukraine. Twenty-one unidentified bodies exhumed from a mass grave were buried in Bucha on Wednesday.
Artist Ciaran Gallagher finishes his mural depicting Britain&#39;s Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak and British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, by painting Larry the cat, in the city center of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Netherlands' Emma Oosterwegel reacts after falling and not finishing her heat in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles, at the 2022 European Championships, in Munich, Germany.
Men rest on a boat in the overflowed Ganges River under the Shastri Bridge in Allahabad, India, as water levels of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers rose following monsoon rainfalls.
