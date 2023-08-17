Accessibility links

August 17, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Spain&#39;s left-wing Sumar leader Yolanda Diaz (R) greets acting Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez at the parliament, in Madrid.
A general view of a plane crash scene in Shah Alam, Malaysia.&nbsp;A small private jet crashed into a motorbike and a car while attempting to land at an airport in the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur, leaving at least 10 people dead, officials said.
A Ukrainian soldier fires during night training in Donetsk region.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu (not in picture) launches&nbsp;NS Vindhyagiri, a P17A series warship built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, in Kolkata.
