A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Parachutists perform during the opening cerenomy of the 6th Shenyang Faku International Flight Convention in Shenyang, China's northeastern province of Liaoning.
2
People gather at a memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles to the victims on Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas promenade where the van stopped after killing at least 13 people in Barcelona , Spain.
3
A baby Greater Flamingo named Squish struts in its booties, made by keepers to protect its feet from the hot concrete ground, at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore.
4
A man waits with shopping carts at a parking lot in front of a department store in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Your opinion
Show comments