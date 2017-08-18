Accessibility links

August 18, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Parachutists perform during the opening cerenomy of the 6th Shenyang Faku International Flight Convention in Shenyang, China's northeastern province of Liaoning.
People gather at a memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles to the victims on Barcelona&#39;s historic Las Ramblas promenade where the van stopped after killing at least 13 people in Barcelona , Spain.
A baby Greater Flamingo named Squish struts in its booties, made by keepers to protect its feet from the hot concrete ground, at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore.
A man waits with shopping carts at a parking lot in front of a department store in Pyongyang, North Korea.
