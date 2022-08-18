Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 18, 2022
August 18, 2022 4:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Mourners carry the body of a victim of Wednesday's mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 10 people and injured 12.
2
A woman in a wedding dress walks on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China.
3
A firefighter douses the rubble of the Culture Palace destroyed by Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
4
Containers are stacked at the Manzanillo International Terminal port in Manzanillo Bay, Panama.
Load more
August 18, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 17, 2022
Day in Photos
August 16, 2022
Day in Photos
August 15, 2022
Day in Photos
August 14, 2022
Day in Photos
August 12, 2022
Day in Photos
August 11, 2022
Day in Photos
August 10, 2022
Day in Photos
August 9, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG