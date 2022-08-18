Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 18, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Mourners carry the body of a victim of Wednesday&#39;s mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 10 people and injured 12.
1 Mourners carry the body of a victim of Wednesday's mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 10 people and injured 12.
A woman in a wedding dress walks on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China.
2 A woman in a wedding dress walks on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China.
A firefighter douses the rubble of the Culture Palace destroyed by Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
3 A firefighter douses the rubble of the Culture Palace destroyed by Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Containers are stacked at the Manzanillo International Terminal port in Manzanillo Bay, Panama.
4 Containers are stacked at the Manzanillo International Terminal port in Manzanillo Bay, Panama.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG