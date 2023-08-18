Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 18, 2023
August 18, 2023 2:32 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ukrainian attack helicopters fly over a sunflower field in eastern Ukraine.
2
A pond heron is pictured at Nagdaha lake in the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal.
3
U.S. President Joe Biden, center, greets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the trilateral summit at Camp David near Thurmont, Md.
4
In this handout image released by Military Emergency Unit, military firefighters battle a forest fire on Aug. 17, 2023 raging in the northeastern part of Spain's Canary island of Tenerife.
August 18, 2023
