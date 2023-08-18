Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 18, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Ukrainian attack helicopters fly over a sunflower field in eastern Ukraine.
1 Ukrainian attack helicopters fly over a sunflower field in eastern Ukraine.
A pond heron is pictured at Nagdaha lake in the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal.
2 A pond heron is pictured at Nagdaha lake in the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal.
U.S. President Joe Biden, center, greets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the trilateral summit at Camp David near Thurmont, Md.
3 U.S. President Joe Biden, center, greets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the trilateral summit at Camp David near Thurmont, Md.
In this handout image released by Military Emergency Unit, military firefighters battle a forest fire on Aug. 17, 2023 raging in the northeastern part of Spain's Canary island of Tenerife.
4 In this handout image released by Military Emergency Unit, military firefighters battle a forest fire on Aug. 17, 2023 raging in the northeastern part of Spain's Canary island of Tenerife.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG