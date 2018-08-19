Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 15:05
LIVE
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:05 - 15:30
Tariffs and Trade Wars
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 15:05
LIVE
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Listen live
15:00 - 15:04
LIVE
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Day in Photos
August 19, 2018
August 19, 2018 1:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian worker displays items sent by mail in the West Bank city of Jericho. Postal workers have been sorting through thousands of mail sacks for the past several days after Israeli authorities allowed the entry of the letters and packages from neighboring Jordan. The 10.5 tons of mail had been held in Jordan since 2010 because Israel would not permit direct transfer to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said.
2
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria covers herself from the water onboard of the Estonian Navy ship
Wambola
near Tallinn, Estonia.
3
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
4
Fireworks explode over the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 18, 2018.
Load more
August 19, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 19, 2018
Day in Photos
August 17, 2018
Day in Photos
August 16, 2018
Day in Photos
August 15, 2018
Day in Photos
August 14, 2018
Day in Photos
August 13, 2018
Day in Photos
August 12, 2018
Day in Photos
August 10, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments