Day in Photos

August 19, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Palestinian worker displays items sent by mail in the West Bank city of Jericho. Postal workers have been sorting through thousands of mail sacks for the past several days after Israeli authorities allowed the entry of the letters and packages from neighboring Jordan. The 10.5 tons of mail had been held in Jordan since 2010 because Israel would not permit direct transfer to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said.
Sweden&#39;s Crown Princess Victoria covers herself from the water onboard of the Estonian Navy ship Wambola near Tallinn, Estonia.
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Fireworks explode over the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 18, 2018.
