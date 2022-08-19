Accessibility links

August 19, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A photograph taken from the French riviera city of Nice, shows lightning flashes in a supercell thunderstorm over the Mediterranean sea on the night of August 18 to 19.
2 Worshippers take part in the ceremony of intinction during the celebration of the Apple Feast of the Saviour at a church in Yevpatoriya, Crimea.
3 Hindu devotees take part in a procession during celebrations for the 'Janmashtami' festival, which marks the birth of Hindu god lord Krishna, in Dhaka.
4 Andreas Hofmann, of Germany, makes an attempt in the Men's javelin throw qualification during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich, Germany.

