Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 19, 2022
August 19, 2022 11:21 AM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A photograph taken from the French riviera city of Nice, shows lightning flashes in a supercell thunderstorm over the Mediterranean sea on the night of August 18 to 19.
2
Worshippers take part in the ceremony of intinction during the celebration of the Apple Feast of the Saviour at a church in Yevpatoriya, Crimea.
3
Hindu devotees take part in a procession during celebrations for the 'Janmashtami' festival, which marks the birth of Hindu god lord Krishna, in Dhaka.
4
Andreas Hofmann, of Germany, makes an attempt in the Men's javelin throw qualification during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich, Germany.
August 19, 2022
