August 2, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 This image from Webb’s Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) shows a group of galaxies, including a large distorted ring-shaped galaxy known as the Cartwheel. The Cartwheel Galaxy, located 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, is composed of a bright inner ring and an active outer ring. While the outer ring has a lot of star formation, the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters.
2 Residents refill plastic containers with water from a firetruck during a fire in Manila, Philippines.
3 Ukrainian servicemen fire with a BM21 Grad multiple launch rocket system in a frontline in Kharkiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.
4 Botswana's Thapelo Monaiwa competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain.

