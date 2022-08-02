Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
August 2, 2022
August 02, 2022 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This image from Webb’s Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) shows a group of galaxies, including a large distorted ring-shaped galaxy known as the Cartwheel. The Cartwheel Galaxy, located 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, is composed of a bright inner ring and an active outer ring. While the outer ring has a lot of star formation, the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters.
2
Residents refill plastic containers with water from a firetruck during a fire in Manila, Philippines.
3
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a BM21 Grad multiple launch rocket system in a frontline in Kharkiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.
4
Botswana's Thapelo Monaiwa competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain.
August 2, 2022
