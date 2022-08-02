August 2, 2022

1 This image from Webb’s Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) shows a group of galaxies, including a large distorted ring-shaped galaxy known as the Cartwheel. The Cartwheel Galaxy, located 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, is composed of a bright inner ring and an active outer ring. While the outer ring has a lot of star formation, the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters.