Politicians and other dignitaries attend a solemn Mass at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Basilica for the victims of the terror attacks that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona, Spain.
A Manggarai man wearing bells performs during a Caci, a ritual whipping fight, in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
A statue of Lebanese Christian Maronite monk Saint Charbel, weighing 40 tons and measuring 23 meters, is transported on the Jounieh highway to the town of Faraya north east of Beirut.
Runners participate in the annual Color Run in Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia.
