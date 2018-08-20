Accessibility links

August 20, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
A Venezuelan migrant rests outside the Ecuadorean migrations office at the Rumichaca International Bridge, in the border between Tulcan, Ecuador, and Ipiales, Colombia.
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea&#39;s Mount Kumgang resort, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, North Korea.
People walk on a road damaged by yesterday&#39;s large earthquake at Kayangan Port in Lombok, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
