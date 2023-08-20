Accessibility links

Day in Photos

August 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Security forces escort presidential candidate Christian Zurita after he voted in a snap election in Quito, Ecuador.&nbsp;
A view shows a fire over the mountains near empty houses after the evacuation in different villages in the north, as wildfires rage out of control on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte walk near an F-16, in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
People float down the Shuswap River on rafts and kayaks as a haze from wildfire smoke fills the valley in Enderby, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 19, 2023.
