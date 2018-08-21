Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
14:29 - 16:00
Straight Talk Africa
VOA English MC11
VOA English MC11
Latest show
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 18:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Listen live
16:00 - 16:04
LIVE
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
Day in Photos
August 21, 2018
August 21, 2018 3:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian man throws his child in the air following morning prayers marking the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.
2
Xu Jiayu of China competes in the men's 50m backstroke heats swimming event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
Venezuelans heading to Peru walk along the Panamerican highway in Tulcan, Ecuador, after crossing from Colombia. Ecuador announced that Venezuelans entering the country would need to show passports from Aug. 18 onwards, a document many are not carrying. And Peru followed suit, announcing an identical measure due to begin on Aug. 25.
4
Cosplayers are seen during the media day of the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.
Load more
August 21, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 21, 2018
Day in Photos
August 20, 2018
Day in Photos
August 19, 2018
Day in Photos
August 17, 2018
Day in Photos
August 16, 2018
Day in Photos
August 15, 2018
Day in Photos
August 14, 2018
Day in Photos
August 13, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments