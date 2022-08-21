Accessibility links

August 21, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Residents fan themselves as they chat with each other outside a residential complex in Beijing, China.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called &quot;Putin&#39;s brain&quot;, was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said.
Unseasonably brown, fallen leaves are seen on the ground in Regent&rsquo;s Park following recent, record high temperatures, in London.
Family of Shadi Khail, who was killed in the recent Israel-Gaza fighting, are reflected in a mirror as they sit inside their home in Gaza City.
