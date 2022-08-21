Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 21, 2022
August 21, 2022 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Residents fan themselves as they chat with each other outside a residential complex in Beijing, China.
2
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called "Putin's brain", was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said.
3
Unseasonably brown, fallen leaves are seen on the ground in Regent’s Park following recent, record high temperatures, in London.
4
Family of Shadi Khail, who was killed in the recent Israel-Gaza fighting, are reflected in a mirror as they sit inside their home in Gaza City.
Load more
August 21, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 19, 2022
Day in Photos
August 18, 2022
Day in Photos
August 17, 2022
Day in Photos
August 16, 2022
Day in Photos
August 15, 2022
Day in Photos
August 14, 2022
Day in Photos
August 12, 2022
Day in Photos
August 11, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG