Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 21, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man surveys debris following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, at Thurderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
1 A man surveys debris following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, at Thurderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
Local resident Linah Shanga sits in front of election posters, ahead of the presidential elections, in Mbare township, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
2 Local resident Linah Shanga sits in front of election posters, ahead of the presidential elections, in Mbare township, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Pheu Thai&#39;s prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, attends a birthday celebration held by red shirt supporters, a day ahead of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, coming home from self-exile, at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, attends a birthday celebration held by red shirt supporters, a day ahead of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, coming home from self-exile, at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.
People use a piece of clothing to hide from the sun, during a heat wave in Milan, Italy.
4 People use a piece of clothing to hide from the sun, during a heat wave in Milan, Italy.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG