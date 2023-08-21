Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 21, 2023
August 21, 2023 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man surveys debris following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, at Thurderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
2
Local resident Linah Shanga sits in front of election posters, ahead of the presidential elections, in Mbare township, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
3
Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, attends a birthday celebration held by red shirt supporters, a day ahead of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, coming home from self-exile, at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.
4
People use a piece of clothing to hide from the sun, during a heat wave in Milan, Italy.
August 21, 2023
52 Documentary
