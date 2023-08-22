Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 21, 2023
August 22, 2023 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Students with painted faces gather in support of the
Chandrayaan-3
spacecraft in Chennai, India. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 had "successfully separated" from the propulsion module six days ahead of a planned landing slated for Aug. 23.
2
A man evacuates horses during a wildfire in Chasia in the outskirts of Athens. Greece's fire brigade ordered the evacuation of a district on Athens' northwestern flank as firefighters battled a steadily growing wave of wildfires around the country, the second in a month.
3
A woman holds the hand of a patient, as patients from the General University Hospital of Alexandroupolis were evacuated in a ferry to escape from a wildfire raging in Alexandroupolis, on the region of Evros, Greece.
4
Exiled former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra walks with his son Panthongtae Shinawatra and daughters Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Pintongtha Kunakornwong at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand.
August 21, 2023
