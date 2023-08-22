Accessibility links

August 21, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Students with painted faces gather in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Chennai, India. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 had "successfully separated" from the propulsion module six days ahead of a planned landing slated for Aug. 23.
2 A man evacuates horses during a wildfire in Chasia in the outskirts of Athens. Greece's fire brigade ordered the evacuation of a district on Athens' northwestern flank as firefighters battled a steadily growing wave of wildfires around the country, the second in a month. 
3 A woman holds the hand of a patient, as patients from the General University Hospital of Alexandroupolis were evacuated in a ferry to escape from a wildfire raging in Alexandroupolis, on the region of Evros, Greece.
Exiled former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra walks with his son Panthongtae Shinawatra and daughters Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Pintongtha Kunakornwong at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand.
4 Exiled former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra walks with his son Panthongtae Shinawatra and daughters Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Pintongtha Kunakornwong at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

