Day in Photos

August 22, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shiveluch, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is seen poking through above a solid cloud deck, with an ash plume streaming to the west. Located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia, it is one of many active volcanoes on the Peninsula.
Shiveluch, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is seen poking through above a solid cloud deck, with an ash plume streaming to the west. Located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia, it is one of many active volcanoes on the Peninsula.

Iceland horses run in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany.
Iceland horses run in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany.

Hawkers sell their products in an improvised market across a train track in the Viana district in Luanda, Angola.
Hawkers sell their products in an improvised market across a train track in the Viana district in Luanda, Angola.

This composite image shows the progression of a total solar eclipse over Madras, Oregon, Aug. 21, 2017.
This composite image shows the progression of a total solar eclipse over Madras, Oregon, Aug. 21, 2017.

