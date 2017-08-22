A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Shiveluch, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is seen poking through above a solid cloud deck, with an ash plume streaming to the west. Located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia, it is one of many active volcanoes on the Peninsula.
2
Iceland horses run in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany.
3
Hawkers sell their products in an improvised market across a train track in the Viana district in Luanda, Angola.
4
This composite image shows the progression of a total solar eclipse over Madras, Oregon, Aug. 21, 2017.
Your opinion
Show comments