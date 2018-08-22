Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
VOA Special Broadcast MC10
VOA Special Broadcast MC10
Watch live
14:29 - 16:00
LIVE
MLK: A Global Vision for Justice
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 18:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
MLK: A Global Vision for Justice
Day in Photos
August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018 2:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indian Muslims leave after offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi.
2
South Koreans (on the bus) bid farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of a three-day family reunion event at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort. Elderly North and South Korean family members allowed to meet for the first time in nearly seven decades.
3
Muslim pilgrims walk back to their tents after casting stones at three huge stone pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mina, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
4
After a guilty verdict on the first count, an unidentified man holds a sign outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, Aug. 21, 2018, for the fourth day of jury deliberations in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges.
Load more
August 22, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 22, 2018
Day in Photos
August 21, 2018
Day in Photos
August 20, 2018
Day in Photos
August 19, 2018
Day in Photos
August 17, 2018
Day in Photos
August 16, 2018
Day in Photos
August 15, 2018
Day in Photos
August 14, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments