Day in Photos

August 22, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

NASA&rsquo;s James Webb Space Telescope captures new images of Jupiter showcasing auroras and hazes. Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. (image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt)
Students attend the first day of in-person classes, at a flooded school in Macabebe, Pampanga province, Philippines.
Smoke billows at the site of a reported Russian strike in a forest area west of in Syria&#39;s rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib.
Supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga react as he arrives at his campaign headquarters after submitting a petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya.&nbsp;Odinga filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week&#39;s election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered.
