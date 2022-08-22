Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 22, 2022
August 22, 2022 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures new images of Jupiter showcasing auroras and hazes. Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. (image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt)
2
Students attend the first day of in-person classes, at a flooded school in Macabebe, Pampanga province, Philippines.
3
Smoke billows at the site of a reported Russian strike in a forest area west of in Syria's rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib.
4
Supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga react as he arrives at his campaign headquarters after submitting a petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya. Odinga filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week's election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered.
August 22, 2022
