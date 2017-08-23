Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

August 23, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Malaysia&#39;s Tang Ing Yueh competes in the women&#39;s artistic gymnastic balance beam final event of the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
1

Malaysia's Tang Ing Yueh competes in the women's artistic gymnastic balance beam final event of the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Waves triggered by Typhoon Hato are seen in Hong Kong, China.
2

Waves triggered by Typhoon Hato are seen in Hong Kong, China.

Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics&#39; Mobile Communications, introduces the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone during a launch event in New York City.
3

Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications, introduces the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone during a launch event in New York City.

Gamers play Battlefield 1 during the world&#39;s largest computer games fair, Gamescom, in Cologne, Germany.
4

Gamers play Battlefield 1 during the world's largest computer games fair, Gamescom, in Cologne, Germany.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG