August 23, 2018
August 23, 2018 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indonesia's Susanti Rahayu Aries (L) competes against Indonesia's Puji Lestari (R) during the final of the women's speed sport climbing event at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia.
2
A penguin reacts with a zoo keeper as it stands on weighing scales for the Zoo's annual weigh-in, in London.
3
A man plays with a child dressed in her holiday clothes on the second day of Eid el-Adha at a park in the Syrian city of Afrin, Aug. 22, 2018.
4
General view of the Train Night Market Ratchada in Bangkok, Thailand.
August 23, 2018
