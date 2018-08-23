Accessibility links

August 23, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Indonesia's Susanti Rahayu Aries (L) competes against Indonesia's Puji Lestari (R) during the final of the women's speed sport climbing event at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia.
2 A penguin reacts with a zoo keeper as it stands on weighing scales for the Zoo's annual weigh-in, in London.
3 A man plays with a child dressed in her holiday clothes on the second day of Eid el-Adha at a park in the Syrian city of Afrin, Aug. 22, 2018.
4 General view of the Train Night Market Ratchada in Bangkok, Thailand.

