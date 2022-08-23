Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 23, 2022
August 23, 2022 2:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This grab from AFPTV footage shot shows a smoke plume rising after the new collapse of the northern section of the grain silos at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, which were previously partly destroyed by the 2020 port explosion.
2
Palestinian artists draw paintings inside the damaged house of Gaza artist, Duniana Al-Amour, who had been killed during Israel-Gaza fighting earlier this month, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
3
A coca farmer prepares to return a tear gas canister to police during the fourth week of clashes near a coca leaf market in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug. 22, 2022.
4
Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colors in London a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine.
