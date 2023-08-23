Accessibility links

August 23, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Local resident Viktoria Aksenova, 61, assesses the damage and removes debris inside her apartment hit by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO&#39;s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru, India.&nbsp;India lands a spacecraft near the moon&rsquo;s south pole, becoming the fourth country to touch down on the lunar surface.
Police guard a supermarket after reports that looters tried to break into the store in Bariloche, Argentina.
A Greek firefighter combats a forest fire spreading in Dikella near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece.
