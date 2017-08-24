A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile.
Supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh attend a ceremony to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Popular Conference Party, in Sana'a.
French President Emmanuel Macron,center, holds his wife Brigitte's hand, as Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis smiles, in Bucharest, Romania.
This handout picture provided by French artist French artist Guillaume Legros, also known as Saype, shows a giant land art painting of 4,200 square meters of the legendary Volkswagen Type 2 or VW Kombi created by the artist in Chateau d'Oex, canton of Vaud in Switzerland.
