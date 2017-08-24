Accessibility links

Day in Photos

August 24, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile.
Supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh attend a ceremony to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Popular Conference Party, in Sana&#39;a.
French President Emmanuel Macron,center, holds his wife Brigitte&#39;s hand, as Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis smiles, in Bucharest, Romania.
This handout picture provided by French artist French artist Guillaume Legros, also known as Saype, shows a giant land art painting of 4,200 square meters of the legendary Volkswagen Type 2 or VW Kombi created by the artist in Chateau d&#39;Oex, canton of Vaud in Switzerland.
