Day in Photos

August 24, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A homeless man prepares food as marchers pass by after the members of various labor unions embarked on a nationwide strike over the high cost of living in Cape Town, South Africa.
2 People get ready to photograph Larry the cat sitting in front of a flower arch of Ukraine's national flower, sunflowers, erected outside Number 10 Downing Street in London to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
3 Pagodas are seen on Louxingdun island that usually remain partially submerged under the water of Poyang Lake, which is facing low water levels due to a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China.
4 Firefighters work next to a flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as they attempt to extinguish a fire at the shopping mall Galaktika following recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine.

