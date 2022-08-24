Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 24, 2022
August 24, 2022 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A homeless man prepares food as marchers pass by after the members of various labor unions embarked on a nationwide strike over the high cost of living in Cape Town, South Africa.
2
People get ready to photograph Larry the cat sitting in front of a flower arch of Ukraine's national flower, sunflowers, erected outside Number 10 Downing Street in London to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
3
Pagodas are seen on Louxingdun island that usually remain partially submerged under the water of Poyang Lake, which is facing low water levels due to a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China.
4
Firefighters work next to a flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as they attempt to extinguish a fire at the shopping mall Galaktika following recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine.
August 24, 2022
