Day in Photos
August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A fighter of Wagner private mercenary group visits a makeshift memorial near former PMC Wagner Centre, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Activists take part in a protest against Japan releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, in Busan, South Korea.
Flames rise as a wildfire burns on Mount Parnitha, in Athens, Greece.
President of China Xi Jinping, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gesture during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
