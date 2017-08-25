Gorilla "Mjukuu" and her baby "Alika" check out a measuring device in an enclosure during a photocall at London Zoo to promote the zoo's annual weigh-in event.
Indian security personnel looks at burning vehicles set alight by rioting followers of a religious leader convicted of rape in Panchkula.
A fisherman checks his catch in the Bay of Kotor near the coastal town of Bijela, Montenegro.
A boy watches elephants arrive to be used in an eviction drive inside Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India.
