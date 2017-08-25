Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

August 25, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Gorilla "Mjukuu" and her baby "Alika" check out a measuring device in an enclosure during a photocall at London Zoo to promote the zoo's annual weigh-in event.
1

Gorilla "Mjukuu" and her baby "Alika" check out a measuring device in an enclosure during a photocall at London Zoo to promote the zoo's annual weigh-in event.

Indian security personnel looks at burning vehicles set alight by rioting followers of a religious leader convicted of rape in Panchkula.
2

Indian security personnel looks at burning vehicles set alight by rioting followers of a religious leader convicted of rape in Panchkula.

A fisherman checks his catch in the Bay of Kotor near the coastal town of Bijela, Montenegro.
3

A fisherman checks his catch in the Bay of Kotor near the coastal town of Bijela, Montenegro.

A boy watches elephants arrive to be used in an eviction drive inside Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India.
4

A boy watches elephants arrive to be used in an eviction drive inside Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG