Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 25, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A woman walks past police officers as Angola&#39;s election commission says ruling MPLA party leads with 52% majority, after the general election close in Luanda.
1 A woman walks past police officers as Angola's election commission says ruling MPLA party leads with 52% majority, after the general election close in Luanda.
Local children Salsa, 7, and Riska, 8, run over a wooden bridge as they play at a slum area in the north coast of Jakarta, Indonesia.
2 Local children Salsa, 7, and Riska, 8, run over a wooden bridge as they play at a slum area in the north coast of Jakarta, Indonesia.
A villager attempts to put out a brush fire with a mop during a drought in Xinyao village, Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, China.
3 A villager attempts to put out a brush fire with a mop during a drought in Xinyao village, Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, China.
Family, parents and friends file out of a meeting where Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was dismissed by the Board of Trustees of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
4 Family, parents and friends file out of a meeting where Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was dismissed by the Board of Trustees of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG