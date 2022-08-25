Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 25, 2022
August 25, 2022 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman walks past police officers as Angola's election commission says ruling MPLA party leads with 52% majority, after the general election close in Luanda.
2
Local children Salsa, 7, and Riska, 8, run over a wooden bridge as they play at a slum area in the north coast of Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
A villager attempts to put out a brush fire with a mop during a drought in Xinyao village, Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, China.
4
Family, parents and friends file out of a meeting where Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was dismissed by the Board of Trustees of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Load more
August 25, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 24, 2022
Day in Photos
August 23, 2022
Day in Photos
August 22, 2022
Day in Photos
August 21, 2022
Day in Photos
August 19, 2022
Day in Photos
August 18, 2022
Day in Photos
August 17, 2022
Day in Photos
August 16, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG