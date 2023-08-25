Accessibility links

August 25, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The father of Ihor Voyevodin cries as he holds a photo of his son, a student of Kyiv Shevchenko University and an Azov volunteer soldier, who was killed in a battle with Russian troops during a farewell ceremony at the University in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Spanish National Police and Customs officers hold packages of cocaine, which totaled 9,436 kilos, that were found hidden in a container from Ecuador, during a police press conference at the port of Algeciras, Spain.&nbsp;The seizure marks &quot;the biggest cargo of cocaine in Spain to date,&quot; according to a joint statement.&nbsp;
A young man jumps into the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during a heat wave.
Rohingya refugees gather for a rally marking the 6th anniversary of genocide day, in Ukhia, Bangladesh, demanding their secured and dignified return to Myanmar.
