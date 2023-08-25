Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023 2:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The father of Ihor Voyevodin cries as he holds a photo of his son, a student of Kyiv Shevchenko University and an Azov volunteer soldier, who was killed in a battle with Russian troops during a farewell ceremony at the University in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
Spanish National Police and Customs officers hold packages of cocaine, which totaled 9,436 kilos, that were found hidden in a container from Ecuador, during a police press conference at the port of Algeciras, Spain. The seizure marks "the biggest cargo of cocaine in Spain to date," according to a joint statement.
3
A young man jumps into the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during a heat wave.
4
Rohingya refugees gather for a rally marking the 6th anniversary of genocide day, in Ukhia, Bangladesh, demanding their secured and dignified return to Myanmar.
Load more
August 25, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG