Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
13:30 - 14:00
LIVE
Newsmaker Encore: William Galston
Upcoming
14:00 - 15:00
Nightline Africa
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:30
The Politics and Policy of US Sanctions
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
13:30 - 14:00
LIVE
Encounter
Upcoming
14:00 - 15:00
Nightline Africa
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:04
VOA Newscasts
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Newsmaker Encore: William Galston
Encounter
Day in Photos
August 26, 2018
August 26, 2018 1:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in Washington, D.C. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.
2
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland.
3
A Palestinian child looks at a horse in an impoverished neighborhood of the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 25, 2018. The United States said that it had cancelled more than $200 million in aid for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.
4
Sa Sol of South Korea is silhouetted as she competes in the women's combined lead climbing final at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, Indnesia.
Load more
August 26, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 26, 2018
Day in Photos
August 24, 2018
Day in Photos
August 23, 2018
Day in Photos
August 22, 2018
Day in Photos
August 21, 2018
Day in Photos
August 20, 2018
Day in Photos
August 19, 2018
Day in Photos
August 17, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments