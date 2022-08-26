Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 26, 2022
August 26, 2022 2:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump's estate to look for classified documents.
2
Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima, a high-profile critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, is escorted by police as she emerges from her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Manila.
3
A child wearing a mask runs through an art installation at a mall in Beijing.
4
Israeli army soldiers detain a Palestinian during their clash with Palestinians, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
