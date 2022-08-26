Accessibility links

August 26, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump&#39;s estate to look for classified documents.
Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima, a high-profile critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, is escorted by police as she emerges from her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Manila.
A child wearing a mask runs through an art installation at a mall in Beijing.
Israeli army soldiers detain a Palestinian during their clash with Palestinians, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
