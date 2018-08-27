Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018 3:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The U.S. flag flies at full staff over the White House in Washington less than 48 hours after Senator John McCain's death.
2
Mahmoud Sajan of Jordan competes against Zniollah Poorshab of Iran during the men's-84kg karate match at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
A woman attends a vigil at the site of the Tuam babies graveyard where the bodies of 796 babies where uncovered at a site of a former catholic home for unmarried mothers and their children in Tuam, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2018.
4
The man anonymously elected to be the 'Cipotegato' with his face covered with a colorful mask is pelted with tomatoes by revelers, in the small village of Tarazona, northern Spain.
August 27, 2018
